Five killed, 120 injured in Iran earthquake
SEE ALSO :Handball: Kenyan girls chase elusive handball trophyRescue operations were underway in 41 rural villages, but the damage was largely concentrated in two areas. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued an alert warning that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread". Iran sits where two major tectonic plates meet and experiences frequent seismic activity.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The country has suffered a number of major disasters in recent decades, including at the ancient city of Bam, which was decimated by a catastrophic earthquake in 2003 that killed at least 31,000 people. In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed 40,000 people, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless, reducing dozens of towns and nearly 2,000 villages to rubble.
SEE ALSO :Iranian tanker release despite US detention bidIran has experienced at least two other significant quakes in recent years -- one in 2005 that killed more than 600 people and another in 2012 that left some 300 dead.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.