School principal dies while going to collect KCSE papers

Wreckage of the vehicle the principals and teacher were travelling in. They rammed into a stalled lorry on Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road where two of them died.

A school Principal has died and another one left fighting for his life following an early morning accident along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road. The two and their driver were on the way to Naivasha town to collect KCSE papers when their vehicle rammed into the rear of a stalled lorry near Governors camp. On impact the female teacher from a private school in Mai Mahiu town died on the spot while the other teacher and the driver were seriously injured.

Naivasha deputy commissioner Mathioya Mbogo has confirmed the incident adding that plans had been made to supply the affected schools with the exams 'Our officers have been dispatched to the ground to get finer details of those involved but we have already dispatched the exams papers," he said.

