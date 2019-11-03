Rifts among Ruto allies in Western threaten to scuttle DP's plans

Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga, Deputy President Dr William Ruto, Dr. Boni Khalwale and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali during funds drive for Bumula Constituency women groups at St. Jude Muanda R.C Primary School on May 19, 2019. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A growing rift among Jubilee politicians in Western threatens to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s bid to solidify his support base in the region ahead of the 2022 General Election.Sunday Standard has established that some leaders allied to the DP have clashed over who should be his point man in the region, the recent takeover of Mumias Sugar Company by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Kibra by-election and 2022 succession politics. Ostensibly, some have opted to skip events presided by Ruto like the launch of Wanga Technical and Vocational Institute in Lubinu, Mumias East Constituency, last Friday. The absence of MPs Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa during the event fueled speculation over a possible fall-out among Ruto’s allies.

The National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali played host to the DP who was flanked by Malava MP Malulu Injendi, his Sirisia counterpart John Waluke, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and some MCAs. Dr Khalwale is the perceived Ruto point man in the region.

The DP reportedly demanded that the event to be postponed following the disquiet in the Jubilee leadership in the area. “The DP had expressed reservations about the meeting after learning of the confusion, he wanted the leaders to thrash out their differences first,” said a source privy to the goings-on in the Jubilee camp.

According to the source, Mr Washiali convinced Ruto to honour the invite despite the discontent arguing that postponing the event would have sent wrong signals. “The Deputy President was in the picture of everything that was happening; he understands why some of the MPs skipped the event,” confided our source who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. Ruto is alive to the fact that should there be a fall-out among the leaders, his forays in Western would count for nothing. Echesa, Wangwe and Shinali are said to be uncomfortable with the National Assembly Chief Whip whom they accuse of being patronising. “They have also accused Washiali of supporting the move to place Mumias Sugar Company under receivership and linked him to a firm offering security services at the miller,” revealed a source.

During the function, Ruto announced that the national government would transfer 20 per cent stake in Mumias Sugar Company to the Kakamega County Government. Confronted with the apparent split, Shinali dismissed them as baseless. “There is no bad blood between us, we support Ruto’s presidential bid and our position has not changed,” he said by telephone yesterday. The lawmaker said Jubilee legislators from Western have been assigned to lead McDonald Mariga’s campaigns in Kibra by-election and therefore could not find time to travel and join Ruto at the event. “I have been assigned Makina Ward together with Wangwe while Didmus is in charge of another Ward together with his colleagues; we shall not be travelling to Western any time soon until after the by-election,” said Shinali.The MP argued that those spreading falsehoods about the fall-out were enemies of the DP.

He expressed fears that divisions among Luhya leaders could cost the community the Kibra parliamentary seat. “It’s not late for our leaders to sit down and agree on who to front; let us pick the strongest candidate be it Mariga, Khamisi Butichi or Martin Andati,” he said. “The Luo have agreed to rally behind Imran Okoth (ODM) while the Kikuyu and the Kamba are ready to support Mariga; the problem is our Luhya voters seem confused, we should forget about our political differences and focus on securing this seat,” argued Shinali.

