Seven arrested over suspected KCPE exam irregularity

Police in Machakos have arrested seven officers involved in suspected irregularity in the just-concluded KCPE examinations.A police source said the seven officers who were manning Ivumbuni Primary School examination centre in Machakos Sub County have been held for questioning after it emerged that answer sheets for the Social Studies paper had not been properly sealed. The anomaly was detected by the Examination Officer Manning Distribution Center, Bernard Nthiwa at the receiving point after which he notified the authorities. Candidates sat the paper between 8.30 am and 10.50 am on Thursday.

A police officer who was attached to the station for maintenance of security and order, Regina Ndinda has also been arrested. "All have been picked for interrogation and those found culpable will be charged in court tomorrow (Friday) with appropriate charges once we complete investigations,” the source told Standard Digital.

