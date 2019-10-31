Electric vehicle maker Fisker to start production of luxury SUV in 2021

Fisker logo is seen on a Fisker Karma car at the "Auto 2016"car show in Riga, Latvia.

Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc said on Thursday it would begin production of its new luxury sports utility vehicle at the end of 2021.High-volume deliveries of the electric SUV, Fisker Ocean, are expected to start in 2022, the company said. Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker, whose previous automotive venture collapsed in 2013 owing U.S. taxpayers $139 million, launched Fisker Inc in 2016 to compete with Tesla Inc.

