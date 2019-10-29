Four candidates in Nakuru, Narok and Bomet counties write KCPE in maternity wards

Four KCPE candidates from Narok, Bomet and Nakuru counties are sitting for their examinations at separate hospitals after they gave birth hours to the start of the examinations.In the first incident, the candidate from Oloisailal Primary School in Transmara West sub-county sat for her morning paper at Lolgorian District Hospital after she went into labour and gave birth in the night and admitted to the hospital’s ward. The area County Director of Education Philip Wambua confirmed the incident and said the minor was in stable condition. “The girl gave birth naturally and is in stable condition. She sat for the paper at her hospital bed,” said Mr Wambua. It was a similar situation at Mulot Primary School in Narok West where a candidate was rushed to Longisa District Hospital in the neighbouring Bomet County after experiencing labour on Friday. She gave birth last night through caesarian operation. In the same facility is another pupil from Lako Academy in Chepalungu who is also sitting for her exams after delivery. "The girl underwent the operation and sat for the paper afterwards after health officials confirmed that she was in a position to do the exams," he said. The education official, however, revealed that the examinations kicked off at 8:30 am as required despite some of the vehicles getting stuck in areas such as Olposimoru at Narok North sub-county.

“There was a bit of mobility challenge due to heavy mud following the heavy downpour but we managed to pull through and avoided the delays in starting time,” said Mr Wambua. In Nakuru, a candidate at Emitik Primary School in Kuresoi south was forced to write her first KCPE papers at Olenguruone Hospital after she gave birth to a baby girl. “Knec supervisors have been directed to supply all examination papers at the hospital,” said Lawrence Karuntimi, the Nakuru Education Director.On Monday, Bomet County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said police had launched a manhunt for suspects alleged to have impregnated 12 candidates sitting this years’ KCSE exams. Mr. Omonding said five of the candidates are from Kiplokyi Girls Secondary School while seven of them are from Mulot Girls Secondary School. Omonding said the candidates will sit the exams without any impediment. “They have a right to sit the exams despite their situation,” said Omonding. “Police have taken up the matter and we will ensure those responsible are prosecuted,” he added. He said cases of pregnancies among school children were regrettable. By Mercy Kahenda, Gilbert Kimutai and Robert Kiplagat.

