Teacher allegedly breaks KCPE candidate's hand
SEE ALSO :Death of KCPE as Uhuru puts end to debate on curriculumThis happened even as some teachers were said to have visited the boy’s mother on Monday evening, in a visit a family friend said was meant to dissuade her not to pursue the matter with the authorities. The mother, Judith Igoki, said his son told her a teacher caned him and others as punishment. A local who only gave his name as Mwenda, said it was unfortunate the boy had been disadvantaged when he is sitting such an important examination.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We have been trying to find out if he is going to be allocated more time because clearly, he is going to be much slower than others. In any case, corporal punishment was outlawed. The boy is distraught, but has been practicing with his weaker left hand,” said Mwenda. County Director of Education Milton Nzioka said while he could not say if the boy will be given more time to do the papers, his interests will be protected.
SEE ALSO :Ottichilo to spent Sh12 million in sponsoring needy studentsHe will be considered to have taken the exams ‘under difficult circumstances’ and his case handled on merit, Mr Nzioka said. “It will be handled on merit. He will be assisted, so there should be no problem. He will be considered to have done the examination with an injury,” added Mr Nzioka. Action will be taken against the culprit, he stated. When reached by The Standard for comment, Central Imenti Education Officer Job Ngari did not comment, saying he needed time to ‘consult’. [email protected]
