Teacher allegedly breaks KCPE candidate's hand

A KCPE candidate in Meru County has lost the use of his dominant hand after a teacher allegedly injured it.The boy from Muurugi Primary School in Abothoguchi West in Central Imenti, will be forced to do all the papers using his left hand, because his good one is in a cast. The boy suffered the injury when a teacher at the school allegedly caned him, alongside his friends, about two weeks ago. On Tuesday, area education officials were reluctant to speak on the matter with the media, asking for more time to ‘consult’.

This happened even as some teachers were said to have visited the boy’s mother on Monday evening, in a visit a family friend said was meant to dissuade her not to pursue the matter with the authorities. The mother, Judith Igoki, said his son told her a teacher caned him and others as punishment. A local who only gave his name as Mwenda, said it was unfortunate the boy had been disadvantaged when he is sitting such an important examination.

“We have been trying to find out if he is going to be allocated more time because clearly, he is going to be much slower than others. In any case, corporal punishment was outlawed. The boy is distraught, but has been practicing with his weaker left hand,” said Mwenda. County Director of Education Milton Nzioka said while he could not say if the boy will be given more time to do the papers, his interests will be protected.

He will be considered to have taken the exams ‘under difficult circumstances’ and his case handled on merit, Mr Nzioka said. “It will be handled on merit. He will be assisted, so there should be no problem. He will be considered to have done the examination with an injury,” added Mr Nzioka. Action will be taken against the culprit, he stated. When reached by The Standard for comment, Central Imenti Education Officer Job Ngari did not comment, saying he needed time to ‘consult’.

