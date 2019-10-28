Video: Youth stone Mudavadi car in Kibra campaign chaos

ODM supporters remove Ford-Kenya tent after chasing party supporters yesterday. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A campaign rally in Kibra led by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi was disrupted by rowdy youth, forcing the police to lob teargas to disperse them.The rowdy youth threw stones at Mr Mudavadi during a rally that sought to drum up support for his party’s candidate, Eliud Owalo, at Kamukunji grounds. The group approached the ANC leader's vehicle from the back and started stoning it, forcing him to cut short his address. Mudavadi was with Mr Owalo, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi and other party officials when the incident happened.

SEE ALSO :Blackface and tribalism: The demons that haunt modern politics

The police were forced to use tear gas and fire live bullets to disperse the youth, who were now charging at ANC supporters, spoiling for a fight. And at Bhukhungu grounds, a rally planned by Ford-Kenya candidate Khamisi Butichi was disrupted after ODM used the grounds as a stopover during its rallies yesterday. Mr Butichi said Ford-Kenya had booked the grounds by informing the police, and they were surprised to see ODM supporters trickling in to wait for their party leader Raila Odinga.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“We had organised our meeting and we have a letter from the police. At the time we were booking this place, it had not been booked by any other political party,” said Butichi.

SEE ALSO :Burundi heads to 2020 elections amidst fears of political violence

He called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take action against the Orange party for allegedly storming their venue. “ODM wants to use all venues as stopovers, which is impossible. IEBC needs to take action against this kind of behaviour,” he said. Ford-Kenya supporters later forced Raila to cut short his address when they started to hurl stones at the podium. The former Prime Minister was forced to take cover until the rowdy youth were dispersed by ODM supporters. Raila then addressed the crowd briefly before proceeding to Laini Saba.

SEE ALSO :Poll chaos victims confront DPP Haji

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.