No walk-in patients at Sh8.8 billion KU hospital
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The committee directed the National Treasury to bail out the hospital from the Chinese loan and provide it with Sh1.06 billion to kick-start operations. At the time, the hospital, which has 21 Intensive Care Units (ICU), was ready to start operations but did not have the operating capital. It was only until January this year when President Kenyatta signed an order that made the facility a state corporation, reviving hope of its opening. The hospital is arguably the most advanced level six facility, and an addition to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital, which were the country’s main referral facilities. Over the weekend, Kariuki warned that the referral hospital will not be a walk-in facility as KNH has become. “I have to emphasise to the public that this will be purely a referral hospital. This is not a walk-in, walk-out facility. There is enough sensitisation so no one is left in doubt and think they can walk-in here with a flu or some other ailment,” said the CS. Apart from the ICUs, the hospital has eight operating rooms and will provide dialysis services, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerised tomography (CT Scan). Chemotherapy services Cancer patients are among those expected to benefit from the facility as it will also provide chemotherapy services. The opening of the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital will ease the pressure off Gatundu Level Four, Thika Level Five, Kiambu Level Five and KNH. “We are committed to setting very high standards in the beginning and to ensuring those standards don’t go down,” Prof Mugenda said.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.