MP stuns locals by calling DP Ruto a ‘fair thief’

Deputy President William Ruto joins local musicians in dance at Ekerenyo Nyamira County o October 25, 2019. Ruto toured Kisii region where he donated money to Tente SDA Church and Gekano Parish.[Sammy Omiongo, Standard]

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro on Saturday stunned residents of Nyamira when he said Deputy President Dr William Ruto is not as corrupt as his critics say.Osoro was part of a delegation of four MPs who accompanied Dr Ruto to two different rallies in Nyamira County. He spoke at Gekano Parish on Saturday afternoon before the DP addressed the church congregation where he had gone to raise funds. Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was also part of the Ruto team that visited Nyamira. Osoro said Ruto has amassed enough funds to enable him fund powerful campaigns and that he was a better person to give them (the locals) handouts. "He has organised himself and you know polls is about eating well’(sic), we don't milk a bull, we go for a heifer and this is the person who can give you enough milk," the MP said. "Eborie iga, aye onye tikwanya koiba, ng'ai okorusia chibesa ogotarera Kenya yaito igaa? Naende ninki ogotarera amatanga oka? Tori gocha ase emechango yekanisa buna eye, ogochia amatanga oka...na gochia bono onye noboibi obwo, gochia oria okorusia nke twareterwa igaa naintwe twanyora egento giaito igaiga (If you have never stolen public monies, where do you get the monies you use to traverse the country? You only go to funerals and never to harambees in churches...and if it’s about theft of funds, then better this one who steals something small and he brings it to us here," Osoro said in Ekegusii. The MP said this after Ruto raised funds for Tente SDA Church in Nyamira and the Parish of Gekano.

At Tente, Ruto asked Governor John Nyagarama not to be afraid of some powerful people whom he said were threatening governors associating with him (Ruto). Ruto questioned Nyagarama's absence from his church which is just next to his official residence. "You can say hi to you Governor and tell him not to afraid of threats. Tell him to read Mathew 10 verse 26 which says: ...do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed; or hidden that will not be made known." the DP said. Ruto donated Sh1.5 million in cash to Tente SDA Church. He also donated unkown amount of money to Gekano Parish. The DP confirmed that he had 'talked' to the Parish administration in accordance to the new rules on harambees which were announced by the Catholic Church. In the two events, the Kisii Deputy Governor Maangi and MPs in the delegation: Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) criticised the Building Bridges Initiative which they said was done with wrong interests. "We are very critical on what we are hearing is in the BBI draft, but we cannot pre-empt it. Let’s wait for it and scrutinise it well. If we find it proper for our people, we can join hands in promoting it. But if it fails to measure to our expectations, we shall trash it," Maangi said. "We cannot settle well with the idea of amalgamating constituencies, having a parliamentary system of governance or any idea to increase the number of seats in the Executive," Nyamoko said. Mose on his part said the country badly needed ideas on development and not proposals on how to reward politicians with executive seats. Kemosi too decried the intention to snatch powers of electing the president from the people to parliament. "A president should be chosen by the people he serves and not a few people who may not even be having interests of their people who elected them to parliament at heart when choosing the president," Kemosi said.

