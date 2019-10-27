MP stuns locals by calling DP Ruto a ‘fair thief’
At Tente, Ruto asked Governor John Nyagarama not to be afraid of some powerful people whom he said were threatening governors associating with him (Ruto). Ruto questioned Nyagarama's absence from his church which is just next to his official residence. "You can say hi to you Governor and tell him not to afraid of threats. Tell him to read Mathew 10 verse 26 which says: ...do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed; or hidden that will not be made known." the DP said. Ruto donated Sh1.5 million in cash to Tente SDA Church. He also donated unkown amount of money to Gekano Parish. The DP confirmed that he had 'talked' to the Parish administration in accordance to the new rules on harambees which were announced by the Catholic Church. In the two events, the Kisii Deputy Governor Maangi and MPs in the delegation: Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) criticised the Building Bridges Initiative which they said was done with wrong interests. "We are very critical on what we are hearing is in the BBI draft, but we cannot pre-empt it. Let's wait for it and scrutinise it well. If we find it proper for our people, we can join hands in promoting it. But if it fails to measure to our expectations, we shall trash it," Maangi said. "We cannot settle well with the idea of amalgamating constituencies, having a parliamentary system of governance or any idea to increase the number of seats in the Executive," Nyamoko said. Mose on his part said the country badly needed ideas on development and not proposals on how to reward politicians with executive seats. Kemosi too decried the intention to snatch powers of electing the president from the people to parliament. "A president should be chosen by the people he serves and not a few people who may not even be having interests of their people who elected them to parliament at heart when choosing the president," Kemosi said.
