Meghan Markle and Harry to meet Will and Kate in flesh for first time since 'rift'
SEE ALSO :Meghan Markle's war on scammers who claim she used diet pills after pregnancyHe said in the programme: "As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days. "But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers - and we're certainly on different paths at the moment." A royal source told Sun Online: "Palace staff are keen to ensure that the family come together to pay their respects and that the focus is on the brave souls who lost their lives for their country.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper."Remembrance Day is an especially poignant event for all of the members of the royal family, but especially for Prince Harry who served in Afghanistan. "There is a general sense of hope that this day will put things in - perspective and allow senior family members time to reflect on what the important things in life really are."
SEE ALSO :Meghan Markle cheers on friend Serena Williams in US Open finalIt's reported that the Queen wanted the brothers to rise above any problems and focus on their strong family ties.
