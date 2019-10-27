Meghan Markle and Harry to meet Will and Kate in flesh for first time since 'rift'

The two royal couples will join together in public the first time after Prince Harry mentioned a rift with his brother William.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will come face-to-face with William and Kate for the first time since a 'rift' between the couples was confirmed.Staff at the Palace are expecting the two royal couples to pay their respects on the poignant event before 'reflecting' as a family, a royal source revealed. The event, marked on November 10, will be the first time when Harry and Meghan meet William and Kate in public after an ITV documentary, presented by News At Ten anchor Tom Bradby, aired earlier this week. The Duke of Sussex admitted he and brother William have 'grown apart' and they are 'on different paths'.

He said in the programme: "As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days. "But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers - and we're certainly on different paths at the moment." A royal source told Sun Online: "Palace staff are keen to ensure that the family come together to pay their respects and that the focus is on the brave souls who lost their lives for their country.

"Remembrance Day is an especially poignant event for all of the members of the royal family, but especially for Prince Harry who served in Afghanistan. "There is a general sense of hope that this day will put things in - perspective and allow senior family members time to reflect on what the important things in life really are."

It's reported that the Queen wanted the brothers to rise above any problems and focus on their strong family ties.

