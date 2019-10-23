Political outsider Saied sworn in as Tunisia's president
SEE ALSO :Battle of Carthage: Tunisia demolishes homes to protect ancient siteHe vowed to protect freedoms, saying: “Those who have nostalgia to go back to the old years only pursue illusions and mirages,” he added. Tunisia’s president controls foreign and defense policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by parliament who has authority over domestic affairs. But Saied said he envisaged a bigger state role in the economy.
"We are moving from frustration to construction and work," he added. Tunisia has a deeply fragmented legislature in which the largest party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, has only 52 of the 219 seats.
SEE ALSO :Tunisia electoral commission approves 26 presidential candidatesSaied wants Tunisians to elect small local councils based on the character of their representatives rather than party or ideology. They would in turn choose regional representatives who would choose national ones.
