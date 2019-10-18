Mexico flies 300 Indian migrants to New Delhi in 'unprecedented' mass deportation
SEE ALSO :Mexican banks report failures in processing card paymentsMost of the deportees were from India’s northern Punjab state, an Indian official said. Police will run checks if any of them had criminal history, another official said. INM said the deportees had been scattered in eight states around Mexico, including in southern Mexico from where many Indian migrants enter the country, hoping to transit to the U.S. border. The backlog of migrants in southern Mexico has grown as officials have stopped issuing permits for them to cross the country, said Caitlyn Yates, a research coordinator at IBI Consultants who has studied increasing numbers of U.S.-bound Asian and African migrants arriving in Mexico.
This type of deportation in Mexico is the first of its kind but likely to continue," Yates said.
