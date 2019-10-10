Chinese language to be tested in national examination

Chinese language will for the first time be tested in the national examination for the certificate of secondary education in Tanzania.The language was first introduced to schools in the country in 2013. The John Magufuli-led government has okayed form four candidates in schools that teach Chinese to be tested in the national exams. The move is touted to indicate growth of the language and its specialists in the country. Assistant director of Confucius Institute Professor Aldin Mutembei said the decision shows how much the Chinese language is important in Tanzania. The Confucius Institute is enjoined at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and offers Chinese language programs, training, and testing centers for those interested in the language and culture. It is regarded as the best Chinese cultural and academic exchanges centers in Africa.

UDSM Humanities’ college principle Dr Rose Upor urged students partaking the Chinese language to take note of the importance of the Chinese language in developing the nation. The Chinese Language is one of the ancient spoken languages used for 400 years and it is now spoken by approximately over 1 billion people across the world. The language is reputed for establishing strong diplomatic relations and favorable economic ties between Tanzania and China.

