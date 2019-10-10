Uhuru Kenyatta has not done enough to fight graft, says activist Boniface Mwangi

Activist Boniface Mwangi speaking to Tony Gachoka during the recording of Point Blank a KTN show. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

If President Uhuru Kenyatta was serious about the fight against corruption, he would have, by now, sent half of his Cabinet home, activist Boniface Mwangi has claimed.Mr Mwangi also criticised the Catholic Church, saying its rejection of cash donations from politicians was a little too late. A bishops’ meeting at Marian Shrine in Subukia, last week, banned wads of notes during funds drive in favour of cashless donations. The bishops said the electronic transfer of donations or cheques would leave a “clear trail of donors” for the sake of accountability. Speaking to Pointblank on KTN News last night, Mwangi termed the arrest of high-profile State officers as “cleansing ceremony” by the Government as the suspects are later released. He called on the Government to commence a witness protection programme to help it win high-profile cases. “If President Uhuru cared about his legacy, half of his Cabinet would be in jail and he would have no deputy. Uhuru blames others and never takes responsibility but it is high time he acted,” said Mwangi.

SEE ALSO :Uhuru’s trip to Jamaica rekindles memorable ties

The activist said Uhuru, unlike his predecessors Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi, was not resolute in dealing with graft cases, adding that he had more than enough evidence given to him by investigative agencies such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, but he was still reluctant to put his foot down. “Auditor General Edward Ouko, for instance, presented numerous reports on corruption by governors but they were not acted upon. There is enough evidence with the President on who should be in jail today but no action has been taken. Uhuru does not need more powers, he has the Constitution and if he follows it, he can still salvage his legacy,” said Mwangi. The activist further criticised the Head of State for not “fully taking advantage of the handshake” to address the issue of corruption.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“President Uhuru has failed in the sense that he has consolidated power from Parliament and even from the Opposition through the handshake between him and Raila Odinga but he hasn’t been using it. He is not acting decisively compared to other leaders such as Mwai Kibaki who was firm in his resolve and at one time sacked his close friends over graft,” added Mwangi.

SEE ALSO :Kamanda hails Uhuru, Raila truce and supports BBI team

Mwangi dared Deputy President William Ruto to declare his tax returns for a second time after his initial calls for the same failed. In 2016, Mwangi unsuccessfully petitioned the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, through his lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, to disclose all the companies where the DP has been listed as a shareholder or director and also the people registered as co-owners of those companies. He also sought to know how much dividend the DP was being paid by the companies he has interest in. “If the deputy president has clean money then let him declare his wealth, the source and let him give us his tax returns. His salary is only one million so where does he get the money to give out every weekend? ” he asked. He said if the President was assertive, he would make sure that anyone around him who condones graft would be in jail. Mwangi warned that should the Government not address the issue of corruption, the country would soon witness protests similar to those in Hong Kong and Brazil.

SEE ALSO :Mumbi Ngugi ruling spells doom to governors, MPs, MCAs

He said the day we will no longer be able to buy food because of economic hardships is the day we will take to the streets.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.