Panic has gripped the business community in Western Kenya after Kenya Revenue Authority launched a crackdown on tax evaders. The authority is pursuing several companies which owes it millions of shillings in taxes. On Friday, two company directors were arrested and arraigned for failure to remit Sh180 million to the taxman.

Earnest Omondi, the director of Migwish Enterprise, Janto Constructions and Sunae companies denied more than 20 charges. Benjamin Ombok, the director of Bofad and SGMA Agencies Company denied 26 charges. Omondi and Omboo who had been charged alongside other four company directors were accused of failing to pay corporate tax of Sh72 million and Value Added Tax (VAT) of Sh108 million between 2013 and 2018.

Omondi was released on a bond of Sh22 million and an alternative a cash bail of Sh11 million, while Omboo was released on Sh8 million bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh5 million. Prosecutor Duncan Chalashaw told the court more suspects were still at large

Senor Principal Magistrate Hezron Nyaberi issued a warrant of arrest for Elisha Odhiambo, Fredrick Onyango, Mary Anyango and Hellen Ambok. Their lawyer requested that their cases be handled in different courts.

