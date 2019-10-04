Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading the impeachment probe in the House of Representatives, said Trump was acting "with impunity" in the face of the law.

"Once again we have a president of the United States suggesting, urging a foreign country to interfere in our presidential elections," Schiff said.

As a former State Department diplomat testified behind closed doors in Congress on his role in the Ukraine scandal, Trump doubled down by calling for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to go after Biden, who leads the race for the Democratic presidential nomination next year.

"I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine."

Asked if he would request Xi do the same, Trump replied, "It's certainly something we can start thinking about."

"As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out!" he tweeted.

Trump alleges that Biden, as vice president in 2014, tried to block a Ukraine corruption probe into his son Hunter's business partner, a Ukraine gas tycoon, using US aid as leverage.

He also alleged the younger Biden used his stature to raise $1.5 billion in 2013 from a new investment vehicle in Beijing. He made "millions" off these investments, Trump alleges.

In China, according to multiple media reports, a business associate of Hunter Biden obtained an investment license that did not include Biden's name, and only raised several million dollars.

Hunter Biden put up $420,000 for a minority interest, and has not received any compensation or return on it, his lawyer told the Washington Post.

Joe Biden's campaign called Trump's comments already-debunked "conspiracy theories" and accused Trump of "a grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over the country."

"Mr President, you cannot extort foreign governments to help you win re-election. It's an abuse of power. It violates your oath of office. And it jeopardises our national security," Biden tweeted separately.

The record in Ukraine however shows that there was no corruption probe of Hunter Biden's partner to be blocked, and that the United States and allies all viewed Kiev's since-removed corruption prosecutor at the time as himself deeply compromised.

Trump said late Thursday it was his duty to investigate corruption.

"It endangers our elections, endangers our national security and ought to be condemned by every member of this body, Democrats and Republicans alike."