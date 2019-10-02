ODM MPs to donate Sh50,000 for Kibra campaigns

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (second left) shakes hands with the party’s Kibra candidate Imran Okoth. Standing with the two are Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (left), Saboti MP Caleb Amisi (right) and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa (centre). [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has asked all ODM lawmakers to pitch camp in Kibra and help campaign for the party’s candidate, Imran Okoth.Yesterday, Raila chaired the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting on Parliament grounds, where he asked the MPs to take up their positions in the Kibra poll battlefront. During the meeting, the MPs also agreed to contribute at least Sh50,000 each for the campaigns, ahead of a funds drive to be held today at a Nairobi hotel. There was confusion after the meeting when ODM tweeted that rebel Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa had declared her support for Imran.

Jumwa dissents

“Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa says ODM is her home and her DNA is ODM. She says she fully supports Benard Okoth Imran, our candidate for the Kibra Parliamentary by-election,” tweeted the party. However, it later pulled down the post later following protests from Ms Jumwa. Jumwa was elected on a ODM ticket but has since declared support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Yesterday, the vocal lawmaker told journalists in Parliament that she was shocked by the ODM tweet. She said she did not attend the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting. Jumwa explained that after the meeting, Raila walked into her office where she posed for photos with him and Imran. “It is pure propaganda when ODM claims that I have declared support for Imran. Raila walked into my Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) office where we only took photos,” Jumwa said. National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed toldthe meeting resolved to have MPs campaign in Kibra's five wards of Laini Saba, Lindi, Makina, Woodley/Kenyatta golf course and Sarangombe.

Rival camps

“The meeting was majorly about the Kibra campaigns. We want to involve the MPs. We have agreed on a certain amount, but we have said they can contribute as much as they can,” Mr Mohamed said. Imran has continued to get support from rival camps. Nominated MPs Godfrey Osotsi (Amani National Congress) and Maina Kamanda (Jubilee) have both declared their support for him. Mr Osotsi said Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and his Kakamega counterpart Cleophas Malala were also planning to back Imran. ANC is fronting Eliud Owalo ,while Jubilee is campaigning for former footballer McDonald Mariga to succeed the late Ken Okoth. Mr Okoth died at The Nairobi Hospital in July this year after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 41.

