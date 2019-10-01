Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has surprisingly declared her support for ODM parliamentary seat candidate in Kibra by-election.
Jumwa, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, attended ODM Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by their party leader Raila Odinga and declared her support for Bernard Imran Okoth.
This signals the end of her dalliance with the Deputy President.
The MP has been known to be on the frontline of the Tanga Tanga movement and spearheading the Inua Mama campaign, a counterforce to the pro-Uhuru-Raila Embrace Kenya.