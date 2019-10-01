Aisha Jumwa back to Raila, declares ‘ODM is in my DNA’

Back to the fold: Aisha Jumwa (centre) when she announced her support for ODM's Kibra candidate Imran Okoth (2nd right) and her return from DP William Ruto's faction of Jubilee. Also in this picture, ODM leader Raila is seen shaking hands with Imran.

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has surprisingly declared her support for ODM parliamentary seat candidate in Kibra by-election.Jumwa, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, attended ODM Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by their party leader Raila Odinga and declared her support for Bernard Imran Okoth. This signals the end of her dalliance with the Deputy President. The MP has been known to be on the frontline of the Tanga Tanga movement and spearheading the Inua Mama campaign, a counterforce to the pro-Uhuru-Raila Embrace Kenya.

In the dizzying twist of events, Jumwa has declared that her ‘DNA is ODM and ODM is her home.’ Raila Odinga’s spokesman Dennis Onyango has confirmed the development to the Standard Digital.

Strangely, the ODM tweet announcing the defection was deleted moments after it was posted.

