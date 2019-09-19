China in four seasons- Pictures

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows larches at the Qinglongwan reservoir in Ningguo City, east China's Anhui Province. A selection of aerial photos across China shows the country's picturesque scenery at all seasons. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2017 shows tourists resting at the Fenghuanggou scenic spot in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. A selection of aerial photos across China shows the country's picturesque scenery at all seasons.Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows the view of Guanshan Grassland at Longxian County in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A selection of aerial photos across China shows the country's picturesque scenery at all seasons.Aerial photo taken on Jan. 7, 2019 shows herdsmen skiing with fur snowboards on a snowfield in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A selection of aerial photos across China shows the country's picturesque scenery at all seasons.

