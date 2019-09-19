China in four seasons- Pictures
- Xinhua 19th Sep 2019 19:19:22 GMT +0300
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 shows larches at the Qinglongwan reservoir in Ningguo City, east China's Anhui Province. A selection of aerial photos across China shows the country's picturesque scenery at all seasons. (Xinhua/Shi Yalei)
Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2017 shows tourists resting at the Fenghuanggou scenic spot in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. A selection of aerial photos across China shows the country's picturesque scenery at all seasons. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows the view of Guanshan Grassland at Longxian County in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A selection of aerial photos across China shows the country's picturesque scenery at all seasons. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 7, 2019 shows herdsmen skiing with fur snowboards on a snowfield in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A selection of aerial photos across China shows the country's picturesque scenery at all seasons. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
