Governors want restructured government featuring Prime Minister post

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana (L), Kakamega Governor and CoG chair Wycliffe Oparanya (C) and Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria address the media in Westlands, Nairobi, where they unveiled Ugatuzi Initiative, a constitutional amendment campaign. [Image: Courtesy]

The Council of Governors has launched a constitutional amendment campaign they are calling Ugatuzi Initiative to change the structure of the Executive structure representations in various levels of government.In a governors’ meeting in Westlands, Nairobi, convened by the CoG chair Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, they proposed constitutional changes which will see the restructuring of the Executive from the National Government to the Counties. In attendance was also to which the County Assemblies Forum. According to the CoG, if effected, the changes will strengthen devolution.

SEE ALSO :Ruto’s best option is to stand up and fight hard

Part of their said: "The main focus of the Ugatuzi Initiative is to ensure Counties get more resources and give Counties more financial autonomy." It advocates the reintroduction of the post of prime minister in the Executive. "The Council supports a national executive comprising of the President as Head of State, Deputy President, Prime Minister as Head of Government and two Deputy Prime Ministers.”

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The CoG proposes a system in which Members of Parliament are selected as ministers and assistant ministers, a throwback to the pre-2010 political system. On this account, the Ugatuzi Initiative Bill proposes 18 ministers and 22 deputies.

SEE ALSO :CoG demands apology from AAA pollsters

Part of the changes in the proposal is to have a strong Leader of the Opposition with a shadow cabinet. On the appointment of the members of the Cabinet, governors propose a system where each county has a representative in the Government as a minister, deputy minister or principal secretary. They propose the Office of the Attorney General “to be independent and have the security of tenure. [and] Counties to have their own County Attorney and Law Office. Each County to have its own County Gazette," states CoG in point-form.The bill has also recommends that the revenue allocated to counties be capped at not less than 45 per cent of the national budget. "For every FY the equitable share of the revenue raised nationally for Central Government shall not be less than 45% of the previous year's revenue collected by the National Government calculated on the basis of declared exchequer accounts,” the governors propose. They further recommend that five per cent of the revenue allocated to the counties be reserved for marginalised groups such as People with Special Needs, women, and the youth.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.