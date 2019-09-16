Leave 2022 to God, says Gideon Moi

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (second right), Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi (second left), Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro (right) during a church service at Kenya Assemblies Of God (KAG) in Thigio, Kiambu county. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has called on leaders to stop 2022 succession politics, saying it is still too early to start discussing who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.Gideon said all leaders, despite their political affiliation, should work towards cementing Uhuru’s legacy through his Big Four agenda. He said the Big Four agenda namely; manufacturing, universal health coverage, affordable housing and food security are what will ensure the country develops. The senator, who spoke in Thigio, Kiambu County, during the opening of the Kenya Assemblies of God Church, said all prayers and work should be focused towards Uhuru’s legacy.

“I plead with with you, let us be by our President, pray for him as Christians and ensure that he finishes his term with a legacy,” he said.

Beyond tribes

Gideon was accompanied by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot, Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro and County Assembly Majority Leader Gideon Gachara. He supported calls to dedicate the remaining three years of Uhuru’s presidency doing what is right and good for the people.

“2022 politics is by the grace of God. When his (Uhuru) term comes to an end, then those who are interested will get into the race. But until then, let us work,” he said. He praised Wamatangi for focusing on development in Kiambu.

“He has the people of Kiambu at heart. Even when we travel out of the country, he is busy getting in touch with corporate leaders for the betterment of Kiambu residents,” he said. Ms Cheruiyot said no leader should be seen to be fighting to succeed Uhuru and called for unity beyond tribes for the sake of development. “Let us respect Kenyatta and let him do his job. If there is anyone eyeing his seat, let them be patient. Only one person can be president at a time,” she said. Wamatangi said it was not right for any leader in Kiambu to position themselves as members of either Kieleweke or Tangatanga. He called on Kiambu residents to avoid being sucked into supremacy battles between the two factions which have been the highlight of Central region politics in recent days. “We should not be part of that. This is not time for politicking, but to work,” he said.

Nyoro said other leaders should emulate Gideon and work closely with Uhuru.

