Congo police detain former health minister in Ebola probe

Congo police detain former health minister in Ebola probe. [Reuters]

A former Congolese health minister was taken into custody on Saturday over alleged mismanagement of funds for the country’s response to the Ebola epidemic, police said.Oly Ilunga oversaw Democratic Republic of Congo’s handling of the outbreak, the second deadliest in history, for nearly a year. He was stripped by the presidency of that responsibility in July and resigned from the government days later. Earlier in September, his lawyers said he had been questioned by police about his role managing the Ebola response. They denied any wrongdoing by Ilunga. In a statement, the national police said Ilunga was detained because they believed he planned to evade legal proceed

SEE ALSO :WHO says no new Ebola cases in Goma, vaccinates over 1,300

“Unfortunately, police received information about his disappearance with a view to reaching Congo-Brazzaville,” the police’s press service said, referring to neighboring Congo Republic. It said Ilunga was in police custody and would come before a prosecutor on Sept. 16. Ilunga’s lawyers denied he had planned to flee the country. “He strongly reaffirms his innocence in this case and vows to defend himself,” they said in a statement.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Foreign donors have provided more than $150 million in funding to the Ebola response over the past year, but the United Nations has said hundreds of millions of dollars more are needed. The outbreak has so far killed over 2,000 people and infected 1,000 more. Only the 2013-16 epidemic in West Africa, which killed more than 11,300, was deadlier.

SEE ALSO :First two Ebola cases confirmed in Congo's South Kivu

ings by leaving the country.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.