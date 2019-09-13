15 lions escape conservancy

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers are pursuing 15 lions that reportedly escaped from Solio conservancy in Kieni, Nyeri County.KWS Assistant Director Simon Gitau said the lions disappeared from the conservancy and that efforts to trace them had been fruitless. “These animals are moving out at night and returning during day time. We are asking people to be patient as we pursue the lions,” said the officer. Mr Gitau said the lions were escaping through holes dug by warthogs along the conservancy’s electric fence.

“We are asking residents to call any KWS number or report to any station if they hear or locate the lions because they are yet to be traced. People should be careful because they are roaming at night,” he added. However, Gitau said no attack had been reported, adding that rangers were still pursuing the lions. The KWS officer added that a meeting held on Wednesday with the conservancy’s management resolved to redo the fence to avoid more animal escaping. “We are advising people not to provoke them in case they are seen in the villages,” he said.

