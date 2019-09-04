Heavy rains cause commuter chaos in India's financial hub
SEE ALSO :Heavy rains in India's Mumbai cause wall collapse that kills 13“It took me three hours to cover a distance that usually takes less than an hour,” Vishwanath Acharya, an executive who works in the city, told Reuters. Mumbai has been hit by heavier-than usual rain this monsoon, affecting the city’s crumbling infrastructure. Social media users posted videos of submerged streets and people wading through them. Floods in 2005 killed more than 500 people in the city, home to the country’s two biggest stock exchanges and headquarters of several major companies.
