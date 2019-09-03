SportPesa cleared by KRA

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri [Courtesy]

Top sports betting firm SportPesa has been cleared by the Kenya Revenue Authority and will have its licenses renewed, according to communication from the firm.In a tweet seen by Game Yetu, SportPesa revealed it had made significant progress while engaging relevant stakeholders:“Sportpesa has been engaging stakeholders on the current licensing issue. Our sessions with regulators and government are targeted towards creating a better understanding of the gaming industry with the view of creating a shared perspective on related regulation, including tax administration.

SportPesa's official statement [Courtesy]

There has been notable progress in these sessions and we are pleased to announce that Kenya Revenue Authority have now cleared us to have our license renewed. SportPesa is confident that these processes will be completed soon allowing the company to resume full operations. We recognize the support of our employees, customers and key stakeholders in this process and will be communicating soon on when we will be commencing operations. As Sportpesa, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the government’s economic development agenda by operating as a law-abiding business that is committed to tax compliance,” The firm was among the 27 affected after the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) cancelled licenses due to failure to meet the government's regulatory requirements.

