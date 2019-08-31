Sudan's ex-president Bashir charged with graft, holding illicit foreign currency
SEE ALSO :Ousted Sudan president to be referred for trial: prosecutorSudan’s military ousted and arrested Bashir in April after months of protests across the country. His prosecution is seen as a test of how far military and civilian authorities now sharing power will go to counter the legacy of his 30-year rule. Bashir was also charged in May with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters. He has been indicted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of masterminding genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region. A police detective told the court earlier this month that Bashir had acknowledged receiving millions from Saudi Arabia.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.