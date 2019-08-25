Australia to block internet domains hosting extremist content during terror attacks
SEE ALSO :Australia beat Brazil in thrilling Women's World Cup comeback despite Marta heroicsThe attack was livestreamed by alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant over Facebook. The government said it would establish a framework to block domains hosting such material. Australia’s eSafety Commissioner would determine on a case-by-case basis what should be censored, and was working with industry on arrangements to quickly block access during an attack. A 24/7 Crisis Coordination Centre would be established to monitor the online world for extreme violence or terrorist material. In addition to extremist violence, domains hosting any abhorrent violent material - defined as content showing murder, attempted murder, rape, torture, or kidnapping - that is recorded by anyone involved in the conduct also would be blocked, the government said. The government did not elaborate on what legislative options would be used if digital platforms failed to improve safety.
SEE ALSO :Folau 'anti-gay' crowdfunding campaign shut downTech giants including Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter, along with Telstra, Vodafone, TPG and Optus are expected to provide details to the government by the end of next month on how they will carry out the recommendations. The firms are all members of the Taskforce to Combat Terrorist and Extreme Violent Material Online, which had recommended a clear framework be established. It was not immediately clear how the move would affect media reporting of terror attacks or civil unrest. Sky News New Zealand was fined NZ$4,000 ($2,560) by New Zealand’s Broadcasting Standards Authority earlier this month for showing a number of edited clips taken from the alleged Christchurch attacker’s 17?minute livestream video during its news broadcast. The regulator said in its judgment that, while the broadcast was newsworthy, the clips contained disturbing violent content which could cause distress, or glorify the alleged attacker and promote his messages.
SEE ALSO :Australian counter-terror police make three arrests in Sydney
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.