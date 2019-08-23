Fired: Census officer gets drunk, forced to leave equipment as payment

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba. [Standard]

An ICT supervisor in the census exercise that starts on Saturday has been sacked for drinking too much.The officer drunk alcohol and deposited the census gadgets as collateral in Nyamira. Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the officer sought to be served beer on loan and offered to surrender the gadgets. It was not immediately known how much beer he had before he was arrested. Mariba said the official was arrested after he missed a pre-census preparation and briefing meeting on Wednesday. A search was then mounted and he was traced. "The ICT census supervisor was issued with a census tablet and a power bank and consequently went missing since Wednesday," said Mariba, the County Census Committee chairman. Police from Sengera police had a tough day searching for the officer. After a frantic search they located him at a drinking joint. He later led the policemen to a different club, where the census machines were recovered. Japhan Wachiali, the head of statistics in the region, confirmed interdiction of the officer, saying he has been replaced. Meanwhile, Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi has banned night prayers during the census period. Shambi directed security officials to ensure nobody goes to church on Saturday and Sunday evening. Addressing journalists in his office after a security meeting yesterday, Shambi said night prayers will equally be affected like bars and clubs, which will be closed on the two nights.

