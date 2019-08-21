US military MQ-9 drone was shot down in Yemen’s Dhamar governate, southeast of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the drone was shot down late on Tuesday.
A Houthi military spokesman had earlier been quoted by group’s Al-Masirah TV as saying that the Houthi movement’s air defenses had brought down a US drone.
