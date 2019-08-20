Fishermen flee Kismayu to Kenya in fear of Jubaland poll chaos
SEE ALSO :Suicide car bomb targets hotel in Somali port city, two journalists killedThey have left behind 11 other fellow crewmen who include Kenyans and Tanzanians. ''We have not been paid for more than six months and our employer has been toying around with our safety. We were ejected from our hotel and taken to a residential house within the Port City of Kismayu. We felt very unsafe and decided to flee,'' Mikidadi George Chausi, a resident of Muheza in Tanga, Tanzania said. The trio managed to buy their own air tickets and took a flight from Kismayu to Wilson Airport, Nairobi after paying $220 each for a one-way trip onboard a Blue Sky Air aircraft from where they boarded a bus to Mombasa.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.