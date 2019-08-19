CBK: Deadline for return of old notes is fixed
The governor also launched a campaign dubbed "Badilisha Noti Za Elfu Moja Sasa", that seeks to sensitise people on the need to do away with the old notes.
Easily identifiedNjoroge said the new notes can be easily identified through a number of ways such as touching, trying to identify a distinctive watermark and a picture of a lion, among others. Speaking at the same event, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya assured Njoroge that his administration will help in sensitising residents on the need to dispose of the old notes. “We feel honoured that you chose Kwale County to start this sensitisation campaign. We will support you fully,” Mr Mvurya said. Njoroge noted that the introduction of the new generation notes was partly meant to curb counterfeit trade and illicit financial flows
