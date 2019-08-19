TSC to promote 6,000 teachers
SEE ALSO :800,000 students not under medical schemeThe promotions comes after the Labour and Employment Relations Court made a ruling that streamlines how teachers’ promotions will be undertaken. “TSC will undertake promotions in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Code of Regulations for Teachers and the schemes of service with respect to all unionisable tutors,” Judge Byram Ongaya ruled on July 13 this year. The ruling also opened the door for 50,000, other tutors who have gained higher academic qualifications to be promoted to a higher grade. TSC had pushed during the hearing of the case for promotions to be based only on performance and availability of vacancies. The case had been filled by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).
SEE ALSO :Relief for one million KCPE exam candidatesKnut, through its Secretary General Wilson Sossion, had pushed for promotions to be based on academic and professional qualifications. Mr Sossion said thousands of teachers had been stuck in one grade since 2014, even after attaining higher academic qualifications. Ongaya ruled that TSC and Knut should review the prevailing schemes of service to align them with the Collective Bargaining Agreement structure, without breaching the code of regulations for teachers. TSC suffered a setback when the court also ruled that head teachers and their deputies can be unionisable. Ongaya also stopped TSC from deploying teachers who are Knut officials to schools that are outside the geographical areas they represent.
SEE ALSO :Facilities stretched to limit by State’s transition policyAccording to TSC, teachers who are interested in the promotions must make applications that are accompanied by a certificate of good conduct, clearance certificate by the Higher Education Loans Board, clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, from Credit Reference Bureau and a Kenya Revenue Authority tax compliance certificate.
