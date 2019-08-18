Car bomb hits security force in northeastern Syria, at least one killed

Car bomb hits security force in northeastern Syria. [Reuters]

A car bomb killed one member of a security force and wounded two others in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Sunday, the security force said.Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack which it said had killed six members of a Kurdish militant group. The car bomb targeted a training facility that was being guarded by members of the internal security force for northern and eastern Syria, also known as the Asayish, a statement released by the security force said. Qamishli, on the border with Turkey, is part of a swathe of eastern and northern Syria controlled by Kurdish-led forces that have fought alongside the U.S.-coalition against Islamic State.

