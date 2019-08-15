Strong winds to hit Coast, Eastern, warns weatherman

Residents of Bokole, Mombasa access the aftermath of strong winds in the area in 2016. The met department has warned the region will experience strong winds today and tomorrow. [File, Standard]

An alert has been issued to 15 counties by the weatherman on possible destruction of property by strong winds and large waves today and tomorrow.An update by the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts “strong southerly winds of more than 20 meters per second (m/s)” expected to last to Friday 10 pm. The forecast, says, large waves of heights above 2 meters will be experienced over the western section of the Indian Ocean. “The strong winds are likely to reduce to 20m/s on August 17, 2019; while the wave heights may subside to 2 meters on the same day,” the director Kenya Meteorological Department said.

20m/s translates to 72km/h - as fast as the average speed of a moving car. The counties to be affected are Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Kitui, Makueni, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta.“Residents in all mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential gale (very strong winds) and very large waves,” the alert read. It notes that winds may be strong enough to blow off roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damages.

The department advised all sea users to be careful as the high waves were likely to cause loss of life through the capsizing of vessels from poor visibility. The winds will also threaten the safety of those engaging in water sports and recreational activities. “Those in the areas of concern should be on high alert. People are urged to continue listening to local media as updates will be provided if conditions change significantly,” the weatherman warned.

