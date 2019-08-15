Strong winds to hit Coast, Eastern, warns weatherman
20m/s translates to 72km/h - as fast as the average speed of a moving car. The counties to be affected are Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Kitui, Makueni, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Taita Taveta. Potential damage "Residents in all mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential gale (very strong winds) and very large waves," the alert read. It notes that winds may be strong enough to blow off roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damages.
The department advised all sea users to be careful as the high waves were likely to cause loss of life through the capsizing of vessels from poor visibility. The winds will also threaten the safety of those engaging in water sports and recreational activities. "Those in the areas of concern should be on high alert. People are urged to continue listening to local media as updates will be provided if conditions change significantly," the weatherman warned.
