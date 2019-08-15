Governors to appeal court ruling barring County Chiefs from office, says Waiguru

Governors will appeal a court ruling barring those among them facing corruption charges from office, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has hinted.The appeal comes after Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal were barred from accessing their offices until cleared of corruption charges. High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi set precedence when she ruled that Mr Lenolkulal should not access his office without the authority of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. Lenolkulal and Waititu are facing graft cases with the former accused of siphoning Sh84 million from his county's coffers and the latter Sh588 million.

Yesterday during KTN News’ programme Point Blank, Waiguru faulted the court’s decision saying it was a threat to democracy. “The mandate of the governor comes from the people. When in court, you are innocent until proven guilty,” she argued. Waiguru said governors will seek all avenues including taking the matter to the Court of Appeal to ensure the people’s mandate is respected.

