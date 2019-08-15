Governors to appeal court ruling barring County Chiefs from office, says Waiguru
SEE ALSO :'Embrace Kenya' demands more State posts for womenYesterday during KTN News’ programme Point Blank, Waiguru faulted the court’s decision saying it was a threat to democracy. “The mandate of the governor comes from the people. When in court, you are innocent until proven guilty,” she argued. Waiguru said governors will seek all avenues including taking the matter to the Court of Appeal to ensure the people’s mandate is respected.
