Scottish court to hear no-deal Brexit suspension case next month
Johnson has said Britain will leave the world’s biggest trading bloc on Halloween whether it has a divorce agreement or not and that also remains the legal default position.
“STOP NO DEAL”However, Johnson, who replaced Theresa May on July 24 after she failed three times to get her withdrawal agreement through parliament, has refused to rule out proroguing the House of Commons and Brexit supporters have vociferously encouraged him to do so if necessary to ensure an exit on Oct. 31. “We’re asking the court to declare that the prime minister can’t advise the queen to suspend parliament and stop it voting on no deal,” said one of the lawmakers in the challenge, Ian Murray. “If the court agrees, then Boris Johnson will not be able to suspend the Commons for that purpose without parliament’s permission.” Brexit opponents say a no-deal divorce would bring disruption at borders and cause significant economic damage, tipping Britain into a recession. Supporters of Brexit say while it might cause some short-term issues, fears are overblown and Britain will thrive outside the bloc. On Monday, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said the United States would enthusiastically support a no-deal Brexit if that was the British government’s decision and Washington was ready to work fast on a U.S.-UK trade agreement. Anti-Brexit campaigners have already enjoyed success in the courts. A bid to force parliament to have a final say on whether Britain could trigger Article 50, the official departure notice from the EU, was backed by the UK’s Supreme Court in 2017. In December last year, the European Court of Justice ruled that the Article 50 notice could be unilaterally revoked after a challenge was brought by Scottish lawmakers who also initiated their case in the Court of Session.
