Ramaphosa asks court to seal certain documents in legal battle
SEE ALSO :Africa sees rise in foreign investmentThis information includes bank statements of third parties, which record private transactions and are “strictly confidential,” it said. The request to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is pending a determination on whether the information was obtained lawfully and whether it was lawfully sourced in relation to the complaint under investigation. “The Presidency notes with grave concern what amounts to a violation of the constitutionally enshrined right to privacy. This is all the more troubling as it seems clear that this information had been, from the first instance, obtained in an illegal manner,” it said. In her report, Mkhwebane said she used copies of subpoenas to FirstRand’s FNB bank, Absa bank and key individuals, as well as copies of affidavits and letters, among key sources of information. Her office, which began the investigation after a complaint from South Africa’s opposition, on Friday said that she had “conducted the investigation by the book. There was no unlawful activity.”
SEE ALSO :South African land reform panel recommends seizures without pay in certain circumstancesThe saga has proven a headache for Ramaphosa, who has staked his reputation on cleaning up deep-rooted corruption and reviving Africa’s most developed economy, providing ammunition for enemies including an ANC faction loyal to his predecessor Jacob Zuma. He has said he will urgently challenge the report, which he says is flawed. “Neither the President nor the campaign has done anything wrong, ethically or legally. It is a common and accepted practice in South Africa and across the world for parties and candidates to raise funding from donors for campaigns,” his office said. “The selective circulation of this banking information is clearly intended to cast aspersions on the President.”
