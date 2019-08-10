'Everything is gone': Dozens dead, missing after Myanmar landslide

Residents and survivors stand at the site of a landslide in Mottama, Mon state, Myanmar, on August 10, 2019. [Reuters]

Rescue workers pulled bodies from the rubble of homes in a village in Myanmar on Saturday where a landslide a day earlier killed at least 32 people, with dozens still missing.Heavy rain caused the landslide in Thaphyu Kone village, in the southern Mon state, sending mud crashing into a cluster of houses and burying residents. "The rescue team found 22 bodies and seven more this morning," Tin Maung Ni, the director of Mon state's fire department, told Reuters, adding that 28 survivors had been freed. As he spoke, three more bodies were pulled from the mud.

SEE ALSO :Police among 18 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Nine members of her family were killed, including her son and father, she said.

First, lamp posts on the road started to fall off and then villagers ran towards their homes for fear of being electrocuted, she said.

"All the people who made it to their homes were buried, including my father and eight children who were at home. It happened so fast, just in seconds."

Severe rainfall has pummelled southern Myanmar for days, causing flooding that has displaced at least 12,000 people, according to the United Nations. Standing beside the ruins of her house, 35-year-old Nyo Nyo Win said, "This was my home. Now, everything is gone. We have nothing left."

SEE ALSO :At least 10 dead, dozens missing after landslide in southern Myanmar

Survivors were sent to a hospital in the nearest major town, Mawlamyine.

"First, I heard a 'boom' sound and I was under the mud," said 35-year-old Phyo Ko Ko Oo.

His left leg was badly scraped as he struggled to free himself.

Chan Aye, 42, said he, his son and wife had been dragged to the river by the landslide.

"I hugged them as we were dragged along with the landslide," he said.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement that houses and a school have been washed away in other townships affected by the flooding.

More heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.