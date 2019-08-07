IEBC defends verification of ‘Punguza Mzigo’ signatures

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has defended the verification process signatures collected by the Third Way Alliance Kenya Party.In his tour of Busia County to meet the employees of the commission, the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said the process was done in adherence with the law. He dismissed those who have been questioning the credibility of the 1.2 milliion signatures Aukor Aukot-led party collected in its bid to change certain sections of the Constitution. “The commission carried out its duties and functions in accordance with the law, it is should not be what an individual or group says on the verification process of the signatures,” said Chebukati.

At the same time, Mr Chebukati defended the commission against criticisms that it was not well constituted. According to him, the electoral body as currently constituted is capable of overseeing the referendum anytime. Some politicians and Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi have been overheard in public gatherings casting doubts on the capacity of the current electoral body to conduct the plebiscite. “The constitution is very clear on how many commissioners constitute the commission and the matter was settled by the court so we shall continue carrying out mandate as the law requires us,” the IEBC chair maintained. He said if it reaches time for the country to head to the referendum, the commission will seek for money to cater for the plebiscite. “ We do not have funds for our own, if there will be referendum we shall prepare the budget and submit to the national assembly then national treasury to ask for money to enable us conduct the referendum,” said Chebukati.

He continued,” We can either go through popular initiate or national assembly and for us referendum is like one election we shall therefore do it if it come,”Chebukati said registration of the voters and civic education in Busia county will continue.

