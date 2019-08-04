Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states
SEE ALSO :Germany calls for de-escalation of 'explosive' Iran-US tensionTensions have spiked between Iran and the West after Iranian commandos seized the British-flagged tanker, which came after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria. Describing the seizure of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz as illegal, Britain has rejected the idea that it could release the Iranian tanker in exchange for the British-flagged vessel seized by the IRGC.
