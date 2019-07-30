Trump warns China not to wait for 2020 U.S. election to make trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term in office to finalize any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 U.S. presidential contest they will get no agreement or a worse one.“The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all,” Trump tweeted as the latest U.S-China trade talks began in Shanghai.

