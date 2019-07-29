The story of Ferdinand Waititu: From Councilor to Governor
SEE ALSO :Waititu grilled again over graft claimsPopularly known as Baba Yao, Waititu was to vie for the Kabete Parliamentary seat after the death of the area MP George Muchai. He clinched the seat and served as Kabete MP until 2017 when he announced his ambition to contest for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat. He beat the incumbent William Kabogo in the 2017 General Election making him Governor of Kiambu County. Just recently, Waititu has been on EACC’s radar over alleged questionable expenditure at the county that started with the controversial ‘Kaa Sober’ programme which cost over Sh2 million per day without the county assembly’s approval. He was also accused of irregular awarding of tenders worth Sh588 million and embezzlement of public funds.
SEE ALSO :Waititu anticipatory bail order earns magistrate a suspensionGovernor Waititu was on Sunday, July 28, arrested after he presented himself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi, after days of being on the run.
