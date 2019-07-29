The story of Ferdinand Waititu: From Councilor to Governor

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu [Courtesy]

Waititu being led away by police during a demonstration [Courtesy].

Born on January 1, 1962, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu began his political journey back in 2002 when he was elected councilor for Njiru Ward.The vocal politician also held the position of Nairobi Deputy mayor before serving as assistant minister in the ministry of water and irrigation during retired President Mwai Kibaki’s regime. Waititu later served as a Member of Parliament for Embakasi between 2008 and 2013 but was suspended from his government job over claims of incitement and hate speech.He later re-emerged on the political scene in 2013 when he vied for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat but lost to former Governor Evans Kidero.

SEE ALSO :Waititu grilled again over graft claims

Waititu and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo [Courtesy].

Popularly known as Baba Yao, Waititu was to vie for the Kabete Parliamentary seat after the death of the area MP George Muchai. He clinched the seat and served as Kabete MP until 2017 when he announced his ambition to contest for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat. He beat the incumbent William Kabogo in the 2017 General Election making him Governor of Kiambu County.Just recently, Waititu has been on EACC’s radar over alleged questionable expenditure at the county that started with the controversial ‘Kaa Sober’ programme which cost over Sh2 million per day without the county assembly’s approval. He was also accused of irregular awarding of tenders worth Sh588 million and embezzlement of public funds.

SEE ALSO :Waititu anticipatory bail order earns magistrate a suspension

Governor Waititu was on Sunday, July 28, arrested after he presented himself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi, after days of being on the run.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.