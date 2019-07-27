Food for... trash? India's first 'garbage cafe' to offer meals for plastic
SEE ALSO :Sale of plastic bags thrives despite banThe Garbage Cafe, inspired by similar cafes that have opened in countries including Cambodia and Belgium, wants to change that. In exchange for one kilogram (2.2 lb) of plastic, the cafe will serve a curry with rice, lentils, and papadams, said Tirkey, estimating that would take a couple of hours to collect. For half that weight, punters will receive a breakfast of samosas, lentil doughnuts or stuffed flatbreads. A waste management system set up in 2015 and run by women who go door-to-door collecting plastic for recycling, has helped make Ambikapur one of India's cleanest cities. The city built a road made entirely of plastic in 2015, India's first and earns 1.2 million rupees ($17,400) a month selling plastic and recycled paper to private companies, according to Tirkey.
SEE ALSO :Shop gives embarrassing plastic bags to 'shame' customers [Photos]In a similar move earlier this year, a school in northeastern Assam state started providing free schooling to students in exchange for plastic waste.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.