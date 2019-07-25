Uhuru, Ruto, Raila grace launch of ultra-modern industrial park in Kiambu

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga among other dignitaries attended the launch of the Bidco Industrial Park in Kiambu County.

Manufacturing pillar in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda has received a shot in the arm following the launch of ultra-modern industrial park in Kiambu County by Bidco Group.The park launched by President Uhuru and attended by William Ruto and Raila Odinga has created 1000 direct jobs and another 5000 indirectly and contracts over 35,000 farmers across the country in supply of raw materials. “The park we are launching today sits well in country’s agenda of creating jobs and increasing manufacturing sector contribution to our economy from the current 8.4 per cent to 15 per cent over the medium term,” President Uhuru said. “There are over 40 similar parks ready for launch across the country as a result of both local and international investors,” he added.

Ex-PM Raila Odinga at the Bidco Park in Nairobi (PHOTO; Courtesy)

The ultra-modern complex developed by Bidco Africa, East Africa's largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) manufacturer, will host the company's beverage and food processing factory. The park, which sits on part of an 80-acre parcel of industrial land within Tatu City, comprises of a 550,000 litres per day effluent treatment plant, a 90,000 litres per hour water filtration facility and a 66 kilovolts power station to supply 7.5 megawatts of electricity to the park. The president encouraged more investors into the country owing to a stable political environment, friendly policies and improved infrastructure witnessed in different parts of the nation. Deputy President William Ruto commended the president for infrastructure developments while former Prime Minister Raila Odinga challenged Uhuru to reduce the cost of transport to spur growth in the manufacturing sector. The former premier also noted that the current energy cost does not inspire investors enough. As part of commitment to promoting trade, the government has performed a raft of measures including fight against counterfeit, waging war against corruption, reducing manufacturing costs, extension of Standard Gauge Railway and reducing the number of regulators at the inland depot in Nairobi among other measures. In June, this year the Principal Secretary for Trade and Cooperatives, Chris Kiptoo, said the war on fakes had been enhanced, unlike before when it was only being carried out by State agencies. “We have formed a multi-agency action plan 2019-2022 because this war requires a well-coordinated approach by both national and international partners,” said the Principal Secretary as he oversaw the destruction of counterfeit goods worth Sh38 billion in Athi River. He said since last year, State has seized Sh14 billion worth of counterfeit goods across the country and destroyed Sh2 billion worth of the fakes. To ease doing business in the country and attract more investors the president said his government has laid measures to reduce number of regulators at facilities such as the inland depot in Nairobi During an impromptu visit to the Nairobi Inland port, he ordered for the vetting and gazettment of consolidators whom he linked to delay in the clearance of cargo. “Part of the learance problem is due to businessmen doing consolidation, they bring their cargo here and pretend that it is meant for other markets such as Uganda, South Sudan to avoid taxes; If we don’t pay taxes, how will we run the government?” President Uhuru posed. “All consolidators will be vetted by KRA and gazetted to weed out cartels in the industry, we will meet again in the next three weeks to review the progress,” he said. “I call on both local and international investors to take advantage of these developments to invest in the country, it will help address challenges such as unemployment amonst our youths and also help improve the economy,” Uhuru said.

