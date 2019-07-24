Mayor of Mogadishu, other officials hurt in Somalia suicide blast: relative

The mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman. [Image source: Twitter]

A suicide bomb attack on local government headquarters injured the mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman his deputy and several other officials on Wednesday, a relative of one of the victims told Reuters.“The blast injured many local officials including my cousin,” said Mohamed Abdullahi. “The Mogadishu mayor is also injured ... A suicide bomber walked into the meeting hall and blew up himself.”

