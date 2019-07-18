Naivas suspends sale of red meat in its butcheries countrywide

A building of Naivas Supermaket. The shop has suspended sale of red meat after reports emerged that some traders are using toxic chemicals to store meat products. [Courtesy]

Naivas Supermarket has suspended the sale of red meat in its outlets countrywide, pending the results of tests on its meat stock, shop’s management has said.In its statement released on Thursday evening, seen by the Standard Digital, the supermarket's management has decided to allow time for independent testing on its meat stock.“Naivas has suspended the sale of red meat across all its stores countrywide pending the results of independent testing of its meat and assessment of its supplier base,” the statement partly read.It further stated that the temporary closure of the sale of red meat is a precautionary move to monitor the supplier chain and run independent lab test after which appropriate action will be taken.The shop has, however, revealed that the butchery section will not be closed. Customers buying white meat will still get their products on in place.“We will only be selling white meat for now in all our butcheries,” said Willy Kimani, Naivas CEO.He said that the management will take strong legal action against any supplier feeding them with contaminated meat.Earlier today, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua ordered for the closure of Naivas Supermarket meat section, in Gateway Mall, Mavoko, Machakos County.In his statement, Governor Mutua stated that after testing the meat samples from the shop, they were found to be having a high presence of toxic chemicals unfit for consumption."I have been given a laboratory report showing that a sample of meat sold at the Naivas supermarket at Gateway mall in Mavoko had 3,286 milligrams of an additive that should not be used on meat," Dr Mutua said. He further said: "I have subsequently directed that the meat/butchery sections of all Naivas stores in Machakos County be closed immediately. This is on suspicion that the supplier of meat at all Naivas supermarkets in Machakos County is the same entity."The Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Health Sicily Kariuki also gave a statement today and talked about the ongoing surveillance and testing to bring traders found to be stocking toxic meat to book.The crackdown comes days after NTV ran an expose titled ‘Red Alert’ which exposed how supermarkets use toxic chemicals to keep meat fresh at the behest of consumers’ health.

