Jubilee not shaken by growing rifts, says Tuju

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju with Siaya Senator James Orengo (left) during the launch of the construction of Mahaya Training Teachers College in Rarieda, Siaya County on July 11, 2019. The facility will cost Sh56 million. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said the party remains strong despite internal wars triggered by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.Tuju said the party leadership will not be cowed by a 'few' disgruntled politicians adding that such leaders will not be tolerated. "We are working for the common good of our country. Our party manifesto espouses national unity. This is what handshake is all about, " he clarified. This was the first time Tuju was speaking in response to criticism from a section of Jubilee members allied to the Deputy President William Ruto, who have called for his resignation because of associating with proponents of the handshake.

SEE ALSO :We have no money for parties: Rotich

Speaking at a function in Rarieda, Siaya County today where he represented Interior CS Fred Matiangi, Tuju said the handshake between Raila and the Uhuru was an important milestone in the country's politics which has united the country. "It's therefore sad that some people loathe the handshake, which has brought the much-loved peace we enjoy today, "he said. He was accompanied by Siaya Senator James Orengo and Mps Otiende Amollo, Sam Atandi (Alego) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem). "The President is the symbol of national unity. He is not the president for only Kalenjins or Kikuyu or Luhyas... He is the father of the Nation. He cannot serve in exclusion of other regions as some people want,” said Tuju. Tuju presided over the launch and distribution of cheque worth Sh10.5 million from youth enterprise development fund to over 64 youth groups in Rarieda Constituency.

SEE ALSO :‘Kieleweke’ faction wants DP disciplined as 'Tanga Tanga' fights back

Orengo told him not to be cowed by Jubilee politicians opposed to the handshake. "As the Jubilee Secretary-General, don't be shaken or distracted. We are with you and the president in the push for a new democratic wave or transition to a government of national unity," he said. Some Jubilee MPs belonging to the pro- DP William Ruto's 'Tanga Tanga' team had been calling for Tuju's removal from his post over claims that he was partisan. Orengo told Tuju that those scaring him were not the appointing authority. Orengo was concerned that some people in Jubilee were against Tuju and wanted him to resign for dining with opposition. MP Otiende Amollo said they will amend the law to ensure National exclusivity in government appo9ntments.

SEE ALSO :Jubilee to offer varsity-level political courses

Present were Youth Ps Dr Francis Owino, Youth Enterprise Development Fund- CEO, Josiah Moriasi, and a host of government officials in Nyanza.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.