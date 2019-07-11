Raila Odinga’s ODM eyes new base in Nairobi

ODM’s headquarters Orange House in Nairobi’s Kilimani. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will relocate its headquarters from Orange House in Nairobi’s Kilimani to Lavington by end of this month, party officials have confirmed.ODM chairman John Mbadi yesterday said the party had purchased a Sh170 million property "as part of its rebranding game" as it prepares for the 2022 General Election. “There are a few renovations pending. We are set to move in the next one or two weeks,” Mr Mbadi said. The relocation was prompted by former Raila Odinga aide Caroli Omondi’s refusal to renew the lease of the property.

Mr Omondi worked for Raila as the principal administrative secretary in the prime minister’s office during the Grand Coalition Government before they fell out. Their differences widened after Omondi lost out in the party’s primaries to Mbadi, in an exercise whose outcome he claimed was not free or fair. Omondi had claimed that Mbadi used his position to abuse the party’s electoral process. In June last year, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen refuted claims that the party was being kicked out of the property. “We wish to confirm that the tenancy of our national secretariat at Orange House will come to its end on December 31, 2018 and by mutual consent between the landlord and tenant, we have agreed not to renew it,” Mr Ong’wen said.

