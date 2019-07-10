Full list: Why these lawyers want to be Senior Counsel

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi (right) with Githu Muigai during the hearing of the case challenging the 2017 Presidential elections. [File, Standard]
For nearly every 696 lawyers in Kenya, only one is a Senior Counsel.

Such is the exclusivity of the status of Senior Counsel (SC), an honorary accolade every lawyer yearns to achieve.

Only 23 of the over 16,000 lawyers admitted to the bar have earned the status since its inception in 2003. It has been more than five years since the last lot was recommended to join the roll.

The title has similar privileges, rank and prestige of the Queens Counsel (QC) in the UK.

SEE ALSO :Muite: No conflict in Kebs case

And now, 90 lawyers, among them Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor and chairman of Political Parties Dispute Tribunal Kyalo Mbobu have applied to join the exclusive club.

In a statement sent to Standard Digital, the Committee on Senior Counsel says it has “commenced the process of deliberating on the applications”.

The committee that comprises the Attorney-General, a Court of Appeal judge, a High Court judge, three Senior Counsel and four advocates vets the applicant

According to LSK, one must have minimum of 15 years' experience as an advocate, high integrity and unquestionable professional conduct.

One must also have contributed to the development of the legal profession through scholarly writings and presentations within the legal profession.

SEE ALSO :Ahmednasir: What Uhuru must do to win war against graft

“The person must have not been convicted of any professional misconduct, has sound knowledge of law, must have argued a substantive precedent-setting case before a superior court or international court, must have undertaken community service and served the LSK in any capacity,” LSK said in the notice calling for applicants.

Once vetted, the committee recommends the names to the President for conferment. The names are then published in a gazette notice, opening a floodgate of privileges.

According to the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) (Amendment) Rules, 2014, a SC enjoys privileges of having their cases dealt with first in court or before a tribunal.

They also allowed to wear special robes in court.

“They have the prestige of appearing robed in court, with a gown and court sleeved waistcoat similar to Court of Appeal Judges,” the rules states.

Such preferential treatment does not end with robes as they also get to sit in the front seats while attending court sessions.

“In a crowded court, you cannot find junior lawyers seated while a Senior Counsel does not have a seat,” chairman of Political Parties Dispute Tribunal Kyalo Mbobu told Standard Digital on phone.

He said the lot always leads the legal representation while helping mentor young lawyers and advises the Judiciary on administrative justice.

Mr Mbobu added that SC have a special space in time slots where their matters are heard and dispensed with first. ?

Here is the full list of the applicants seeking to be conferred the rank of Senior Counsel

  1. Otiende Paul Amollo
  2. Hon. Musyoka Stephen Kalonzo
  3. Karua Martha Wangari
  4. Ngatia Fredrick H
  5. Gichuhi Allen Waiyaki
  6. Taib Taib Ali
  7. Murgor Philip Kipchirchir
  8. Munyithya Justus Maithya
  9. Kipkorir Donald Benedict
  10. Gatonye Charles Waweru
  11. Gross Anthony Frederick
  12. Githiru Mark Nganga
  13. Kanjama Charles Njiru
  14. Mbobu Mathew Kyalo
  15. Dr. Muigua David Kariuki
  16. Gaturu Evans Thiga
  17. Prof. Sihanya Bernard Murumbi
  18. Awori Violet Tsisiga
  19. Kili Hosea Kimutai
  20. Maema William Ikutha
  21. Regeru Njoroge
  22. Yonah Aggrey Orao Obura Geoffrey
  23. Kioga Mnkanata Mburugu
  24. Kilonzo Noah Wambua
  25. Musakali Catherine
  26. Ambassador Shitsama Aggrey Shikanga
  27. Laibuta Kibaya Imaana
  28. Siganga Beauttah Alukhava
  29. Chigiti John Mugwimi
  30. Prof. Sifuna Nixon Wanyama
  31. Gathenji Mbuthi
  32. Dr. Khaminwa John Mugalasinga
  33. Kigen Joseph Kipchumba Katwa
  34. Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti
  35. Mweseli Tim Okonda Andrew
  36. Odongo Patrick Lutta
  37. Arwa Jotham Okome
  38. Kihara Charles Njuru
  39. Nderitu Wilfred Ngunjiri
  40. Monari Evans Nyarongi
  41. Thongori Judy Wanjeri
  42. Mwamu James Aggrey Otigo
  43. Mutua Eric Kyalo
  44. Gichia Wa Kiragu Kimani
  45. Nyaoga Mohamed Jairus
  46. Ohaga John Morris
  47. Rachier Ambrose Dickson Otieno
  48. Kapila Surinder
  49. Adere Steven Ruphinus
  50. Athiambo Rautta
  51. Odhong Dorcas Agik
  52. Kilukumi Kioko
  53. Prof. Mumma Albert Oduor
  54. Michuki Jane Wanjiru
  55. Lubulellah Anthony Milimu
  56. Janmohamed Zehrabanu
  57. Letangule Thomas
  58. Sharma Chander Parsram Ramesh R.
  59. Odede Roseline Adhiambo Odhiambo
  60. Ochieng James Oduol
  61. Rao Sharadkumar Sadashiv
  62. Kigano Clement Muturi
  63. Hon. Murungi Kiraitu
  64. Ochieng Nyamodi Nyamogo
  65. Muturi Njee
  66. Guserwa Judith Abrahams
  67. Wanjama Ezekiel N. K.
  68. Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein
  69. Kibara Geoffrey Gichira
  70. Mwangi Paul Muriithi
  71. Ole Kina Tukero
  72. Shah Amritlal Bhagwanji
  73. Omwela Richard
  74. Marende Kenneth Otiato
  75. Onyinkwa Joseph Ibrahim
  76. Nyaundi Patricia Mande
  77. Dr. Kagwe Fackson Wainaina
  78. Sehmi Rapinder Singh
  79. Mccourt Kevin Dermot
  80. Ameyo Kenneth Dan
  81. Kamotho Kenneth Waiganjo
  82. Bowry Pravin Kumar
  83. Nagpal Om Parkash
  84. Aoko Mercy Otieno
  85. Njagi Nyaboke Jane
  86. Mukele Gabriel Kwoba
  87. Kinuthia Rumba Njoroge
  88. Gulenywa Alice Tsiyeri Jonathan
  89. Oira Thomas Ratemo
  90. Kamau Karori

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman

Related Topics
Senior CounselHillary OrindeQueens CounselLSK