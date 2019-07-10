Full list: Why these lawyers want to be Senior Counsel

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi (right) with Githu Muigai during the hearing of the case challenging the 2017 Presidential elections. [File, Standard]

For nearly every 696 lawyers in Kenya, only one is a Senior Counsel.Such is the exclusivity of the status of Senior Counsel (SC), an honorary accolade every lawyer yearns to achieve. Only 23 of the over 16,000 lawyers admitted to the bar have earned the status since its inception in 2003. It has been more than five years since the last lot was recommended to join the roll. The title has similar privileges, rank and prestige of the Queens Counsel (QC) in the UK.

And now, 90 lawyers, among them Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor and chairman of Political Parties Dispute Tribunal Kyalo Mbobu have applied to join the exclusive club. In a statement sent to Standard Digital, the Committee on Senior Counsel says it has “commenced the process of deliberating on the applications”. The committee that comprises the Attorney-General, a Court of Appeal judge, a High Court judge, three Senior Counsel and four advocates vets the applicant According to LSK, one must have minimum of 15 years' experience as an advocate, high integrity and unquestionable professional conduct. One must also have contributed to the development of the legal profession through scholarly writings and presentations within the legal profession.

Otiende Paul Amollo Hon. Musyoka Stephen Kalonzo Karua Martha Wangari Ngatia Fredrick H Gichuhi Allen Waiyaki Taib Taib Ali Murgor Philip Kipchirchir Munyithya Justus Maithya Kipkorir Donald Benedict Gatonye Charles Waweru Gross Anthony Frederick Githiru Mark Nganga Kanjama Charles Njiru Mbobu Mathew Kyalo Dr. Muigua David Kariuki Gaturu Evans Thiga Prof. Sihanya Bernard Murumbi Awori Violet Tsisiga Kili Hosea Kimutai Maema William Ikutha Regeru Njoroge Yonah Aggrey Orao Obura Geoffrey Kioga Mnkanata Mburugu Kilonzo Noah Wambua Musakali Catherine Ambassador Shitsama Aggrey Shikanga Laibuta Kibaya Imaana Siganga Beauttah Alukhava Chigiti John Mugwimi Prof. Sifuna Nixon Wanyama Gathenji Mbuthi Dr. Khaminwa John Mugalasinga Kigen Joseph Kipchumba Katwa Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti Mweseli Tim Okonda Andrew Odongo Patrick Lutta Arwa Jotham Okome Kihara Charles Njuru Nderitu Wilfred Ngunjiri Monari Evans Nyarongi Thongori Judy Wanjeri Mwamu James Aggrey Otigo Mutua Eric Kyalo Gichia Wa Kiragu Kimani Nyaoga Mohamed Jairus Ohaga John Morris Rachier Ambrose Dickson Otieno Kapila Surinder Adere Steven Ruphinus Athiambo Rautta Odhong Dorcas Agik Kilukumi Kioko Prof. Mumma Albert Oduor Michuki Jane Wanjiru Lubulellah Anthony Milimu Janmohamed Zehrabanu Letangule Thomas Sharma Chander Parsram Ramesh R. Odede Roseline Adhiambo Odhiambo Ochieng James Oduol Rao Sharadkumar Sadashiv Kigano Clement Muturi Hon. Murungi Kiraitu Ochieng Nyamodi Nyamogo Muturi Njee Guserwa Judith Abrahams Wanjama Ezekiel N. K. Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein Kibara Geoffrey Gichira Mwangi Paul Muriithi Ole Kina Tukero Shah Amritlal Bhagwanji Omwela Richard Marende Kenneth Otiato Onyinkwa Joseph Ibrahim Nyaundi Patricia Mande Dr. Kagwe Fackson Wainaina Sehmi Rapinder Singh Mccourt Kevin Dermot Ameyo Kenneth Dan Kamotho Kenneth Waiganjo Bowry Pravin Kumar Nagpal Om Parkash Aoko Mercy Otieno Njagi Nyaboke Jane Mukele Gabriel Kwoba Kinuthia Rumba Njoroge Gulenywa Alice Tsiyeri Jonathan Oira Thomas Ratemo Kamau Karori

“The person must have not been convicted of any professional misconduct, has sound knowledge of law, must have argued a substantive precedent-setting case before a superior court or international court, must have undertaken community service and served the LSK in any capacity,” LSK said in the notice calling for applicants. Once vetted, the committee recommends the names to the President for conferment. The names are then published in a gazette notice, opening a floodgate of privileges. According to the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) (Amendment) Rules, 2014, a SC enjoys privileges of having their cases dealt with first in court or before a tribunal. They also allowed to wear special robes in court. “They have the prestige of appearing robed in court, with a gown and court sleeved waistcoat similar to Court of Appeal Judges,” the rules states. Such preferential treatment does not end with robes as they also get to sit in the front seats while attending court sessions. “In a crowded court, you cannot find junior lawyers seated while a Senior Counsel does not have a seat,” chairman of Political Parties Dispute Tribunal Kyalo Mbobu told Standard Digital on phone. He said the lot always leads the legal representation while helping mentor young lawyers and advises the Judiciary on administrative justice. Mr Mbobu added that SC have a special space in time slots where their matters are heard and dispensed with first. ? Here is the full list of the applicants seeking to be conferred the rank of Senior Counsel

